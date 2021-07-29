Japan Suture Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Japan Suture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Japan Suture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This research report categorizes the Japan Suture market by top manufacturers, type and application. This report also studies the Japan Suture market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The Japan Suture market is valued at 271.72 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 338.65 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.06% during 2019-2025. In terms of volume. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Suture market based on company, product type and application.
The following companies are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)
Covidien (Medtronic)
Alfresa Group
Kono Seisakusho
Mani
GC Dental
Bear Medic Corporation
Wahiesu Medical Corporation
Akiyama Medical Co.,Ltd
Natsume Seisakusho Co.,Ltd.
Suture market size by type:
Absorbable Sutures
Non-absorbable Sutures
Suture market size by regions:
Hokkaido
Tohoku
Kanto
Chubu
Kansai
Others (Chugoku, Kyushu, Shikoku and Okinawa)
Suture market size by Applications:
Oral Surgery
Plastic Surgery
Cardiovascular Surgery
Gynecology
Ophthalmic Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgery
Urology
Others
