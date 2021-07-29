Know the latest trends of Factory Automation Market to 2025 including leading industry players

The global Factory Automation market size is expected to reach $368,372.4 million in 2025, from $190,882.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025. Factory automation optimizes the industrial and manufacturing process by ensuring high-quality, consistent products and minimizing human intervention.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global Factory Automation market practices.

Prominent players, such as ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SA, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., GE Company, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, have focused on developing new products and acquiring small businesses to sustain the competition and expand their market presence.

The global factory automation market is segmented on the basis of control and safety system, component, industry vertical, and region. The control and safety segment is classified into the distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA), manufacturing execution system (MES), safety instrumented system (SIS), programmable logic controllers (PLC), and human machine interface (HMI). Of these, the SCADA segment dominated the market by contributing the highest share in the global market. The projection is that SCADA will continue its leading position throughout the forecast period. Based on industry vertical, the factory automation market is categorized into automotive manufacturing, food & beverage, oil & gas processing, mining, and others. In 2017, the automotive manufacturing segment dominated the factory automation market because of increased expansion and investment in the automotive sector.

Geographically, the global factory automation market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). In 2017, Europe was the highest contributor in this market and is anticipated to retain the leading position during the forecast period, on account of the strong presence of key factory automation companies.

Essential points covered in Global Factory Automation Market Research are:-

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Factory Automation Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Factory Automation Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Factory Automation Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Factory Automation Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Factory Automation Market

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Factory Automation Market by control and safety system

Chapter 5: Factory Automation Market, by component

Chapter 6: Factory Automation Market, by industry verticals

Chapter 7: Factory Automation Market, By Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

