Kombucha Market Growth (2019-2027) Demand, SWOT Analysis, by Food Product, Cost, Trends, Top Players –Buchi Kombucha,GT’S LIVING FOODS,KeVita, Inc

The Kombucha market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level.

Kombucha is a fermented probiotic drink made from tea, sugar and kombucha culture. The kombucha culture is made by adding tea and sugar to the symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast. It is slightly sweet, tangy in taste and naturally effervescent. Kombucha is added with probiotics, amino acids and live enzymes. This is also available in flavors such as mix herbs, fruit, spices and tea infusions. Numerous health benefits have been associated with the consumption of kombucha such as treating AIDS, aging, anorexia, arthritis, atherosclerosis, cancer, constipation and diabetes.

Leading Kombucha Market Players: Buchi Kombucha,GT’S LIVING FOODS,KeVita, Inc,Kosmic Kombucha,Live Kombucha,Makana beverages Inc.,NessAlla Kombucha,Pure Steeps Beverage, LLC,Reeds, Inc,The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The global kombucha market is segmented on the basis of type and distribution channel. Based on type, the global kombucha market is divided into, original and flavored. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into, supermarkets, health stores, online stores and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global kombucha market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The kombucha market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

