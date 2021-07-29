Massive Growth for Free-to-Air (FTA) Service Market with Profiling Eminent Players– British Broadcasting Corporation, BT Group, Deutsche Telekom AG, DEN Networks, Eutelsat S, ITV, Mediaset SpA, ProSiebenSat, RTL Group

Free-to-air (FTA) services transmit in clear form, enabling user with the suitable receiving equipment to receive the signal and listen or view to the content without needing a subscription, ongoing cost Pay-per-view cost. Traditionally, FTA services are carried on terrestrial signals and received with an antenna. Free-to-air also refers to broadcasters and channels offering content for which no subscription is needed, even if they may be delivered to the listener or viewer by another carrier for which a subscription is necessary, such as cable, Internet, or satellite. Furthermore, the major share of the FTA market revenue is through advertisement. The content can also be consumed through laptops, mobiles, tablets, and desktops.

The free-to-air (FTA) service market is presently being driven by the swift rate of adoption of digitization. The popularity of video-on-demand and digital broadcasting services are generating a sufficient demand for free-to-air (FTA) service across the world. Nevertheless, the free-to-air (FTA) service market is restricted by the rising scope of piracy that digitization brings with it. Hence, it can hinder the market growth. Furthermore, rising demand of free-to-air (FTA) services in developing region might bring opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, British Broadcasting Corporation, BT Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, DEN Networks, Eutelsat S, ITV Plc, Mediaset SpA, ProSiebenSat, RTL Group, Sky Plc.

The market analysis and insights included Global Free-to-Air (FTA) Service Market report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers. The report gives an in-depth knowledge on what the recent developments, products launches are, while also keeping the track for recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the global market industry.

The global free-to-air (FTA) service market is segmented on the basis of device, broadcaster type, application. On the basis of device, the free-to-air (FTA) service market is segmented into satellite television, cable television, mobile TV, radio. On the basis of broadcaster type, the free-to-air (FTA) service market is segmented into public and commercial. On the basis of application, the free-to-air (FTA) service market is segmented into commercial and household.

The Free-to-Air (FTA) Service Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

