Passive Optical Network Market Professional Analysis Report 2019 – Alcatel-Lucent, Motorola Solutions, Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Ericsson, Calix, Mitsubishi Electric, Adtran, Freescale Semiconductor

PON (Passive optical networks) is a point to multipoint telecommunication network structure. PON is a FTTH/FTTP i.e. fiber to the home/premises architecture that enables multi premises through a single optical fiber and unpowered optical splitters. There is no electricity required for transmission of signal by optical fiber splitter and hence, itâ€™s a technology that helps in saving energy. Other benefits include greater reliability, higher bandwidth and unmatched security

Gigabit passive optical network (GPON) cater high speed video, data and video services to both business and residential users. By the use of GPON technology the active devices connected to a computer network is also reduced. Due to the high bandwidth and modern security, GPON is used majorly for defense services.

Key players profiled in the report include Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Motorola Solutions Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, ZTE Corp, Ericsson Inc., Calix Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Adtran Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the chief market players operating within the global PON market.

Ethernet passive optical network (EPON) supports in offering enterprise and broadband services including time division multiplexing, internet and voice connectivity, IPTV and voice services by the service providers. Reliability, advanced security, high return on investment, low cost of ownership and simplified network operations are the major factors generating opportunities for growth in the GPON .market.

PON is segmented on components basis that includes optical filters, optical cables, wavelength division de-multiplexer/multiplexer and optical power splitters. It is further segmented on the basis of structure into gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and Ethernet passive optical network (EPON). Moreover, EPON and GPON is further bisected on components basis that includes optical network terminal (ONT) and optical line terminal (OLT). The global PON market is bifurcated on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content

2 Introduction

3 Key Takeaways

4 Passive Optical Network Market Landscape

5 Passive Optical Network Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6 Passive Optical Network Market – Five Forces Analysis

7 Passive Optical Network Market – Competitive Landscape

8 Global Passive Optical Network Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Components

9 Global Passive Optical Network Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Structure

10 Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Structure

11 Global Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Structure

12 Global Passive Optical Network Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

13 Global Passive Optical Network Market, Key Company Profiles

13.1 Alcatel-Lucent S.A

13.2 Motorola Solutions Inc.

13.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

13.4 ZTE Corp

13.5 Ericsson Inc.

13.6 Calix Inc.

13.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.8 Adtran Inc.

13.9 Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

13.10 Verizon Communications Inc.

14 Appendix

