Plastic Pipes Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Nan Ya Plastics, Sekisui Chemical, National Oilwell Varco, Fletcher Building and more…

Efficient irrigation systems can at least reduce crop loss. In addition to the use of suitable sensor technology, especially low-maintenance and low-loss plastic pipes can guarantee the efficient distribution of the valuable resource water. Since an increase of extreme weather phenomena can be expected, plastic pipes for agricultural irrigation will experience a growing demand. The demand for plastic pipes particularly depends on the development of the construction industry. For the construction industry, plastic turned into a real alternative to other materials.

This report focuses on Plastic Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Plastic Pipes manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nan Ya Plastics

Sekisui Chemical

National Oilwell Varco

Fletcher Building

Mexichem

Georg Fischer

Aliaxis

Tessenderlo Chemie

Aalberts Industries

China Lesso Group

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Plastic Pipes in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

PE Pipes

PP Pipes

PVC Pipes

Other

Segment by Application

Sewage

Potable Water

Cable Protection

Gas Supply

Agriculture

Industry

Other Applications



