Plastic Pipes Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Nan Ya Plastics, Sekisui Chemical, National Oilwell Varco, Fletcher Building and more…

Plastic Pipes Market
Efficient irrigation systems can at least reduce crop loss. In addition to the use of suitable sensor technology, especially low-maintenance and low-loss plastic pipes can guarantee the efficient distribution of the valuable resource water. Since an increase of extreme weather phenomena can be expected, plastic pipes for agricultural irrigation will experience a growing demand. The demand for plastic pipes particularly depends on the development of the construction industry. For the construction industry, plastic turned into a real alternative to other materials.
This report focuses on Plastic Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Plastic Pipes manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nan Ya Plastics
Sekisui Chemical
National Oilwell Varco
Fletcher Building
Mexichem
Georg Fischer
Aliaxis
Tessenderlo Chemie
Aalberts Industries
China Lesso Group
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Plastic Pipes in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
PE Pipes
PP Pipes
PVC Pipes
Other
Segment by Application
Sewage
Potable Water
Cable Protection
Gas Supply
Agriculture
Industry
Other Applications
