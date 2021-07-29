Power Management Integrated Circuit Market by Growing Technology Trends 2027 – Analog Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Maxim Integrated, NXP

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The power management integrated circuit (PMIC), commonly known as power management units or power management ICs, are used to manage and control the power of the system. They are highly efficient, compact, and require lesser space. Most battery operated devices such as smartphones, media players have PMIC installed in them. PMICs are mainly used in consumer electronics, telecommunication, networking, and automotive systems.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Power Management Integrated Circuit Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of power management integrated circuit market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end-use, and geography.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The power management integrated circuit market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing demands for consumer electronics with energy-efficient battery-powered devices. Rising focus on energy harvesting technologies and coupled with high energy cost is further expected to drive the power management integrated circuit market. On the other hand, growing applicability of PMICs for healthcare and telecommunication devices offer symbolic growth opportunities for the players operating in the power management integrated circuit market during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global power management integrated circuit market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use. Based on product type, the market is segmented as voltage regulator, motor control IC, integrated ASSP PMIC, battery management IC, and others. On the basis of the end-use, the market is segmented as building control, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, wearable electronics, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global power management integrated circuit market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The power management integrated circuit market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the power management integrated circuit market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from power management integrated circuit market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for power management integrated circuit in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the power management integrated circuit market.

Leading Key Players:

• Analog Devices, Inc.

• Dialog Semiconductor

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Maxim Integrated

• NXP Semiconductors

• ON Semiconductor

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Rohm Semiconductor

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments Incorporated