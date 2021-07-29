Protective Relay Market 2019: Analysis and Forecast Till 2027: ABB Group, Alstom SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The protective relay is a switchgear device that trips a circuit breaker in case of fault detection. These devices are self-contained, compact and designed to detect abnormal conditions by continually measuring the electrical quantities. Upon sensing the fault, protective relay initiates the circuit breaker operation to disconnect the faulty circuit. Modern protective relays are microprocessor-based digital devices instead of traditional electromagnetic ones. Installation of protective relays is essential in eliminating the risk of damage.

The protective relay market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period on account of rapid industrialization coupled with the expansion of transmission and distribution network. Moreover, the fast-growing renewable industry is expected to be another fuelling factor for the growth of protective relay market. However, high installation and maintenance costs are likely to restrain the overall market growth. On the other hand, the emerging power sector in rural areas of developing countries offers lucrative opportunities for the protective relay market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:

ABB Group

Alstom SA

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Company

Littelfuse, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens AG

Woodward, Inc.

