Radiology Information System Market expected to reach $941 million by 2022, growing at a cagr of 5.9% | Epic Systems, Medinformatix, Ge Healthcare, Carestream Health

The report on “Radiology Information System Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Radiology information system (ris) is a computer networked software system used to manage the workflow of medical imagery and to support business analysis in a radiology department. Ris is mostly used in the conjugation with picture archiving and communication system (pacs) and vendor neutral archive to manage billing, record keeping, and image archives. Moreover, these systems provide benefits, such as reliability and privacy as they are only accessible to the authorized users. The major factors that drive the market growth include surging prevalence of chronic diseases, improvement in healthcare infrastructure in the emerging markets, and surge in the government funding to improve the healthcare information systems in healthcare providers. The global radiology information system market is accounted for $603 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $941 million by 2022, growing at a cagr of 5.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Operating In This Market Including Epic Systems Corporation, Medinformatix, Inc., Ge Healthcare, Carestream Health, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., And Siemens Ag.

Get sample copy of “Radiology Information System Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013073

The market of radiology information system is driven by increase in geriatric population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic disorders, growth in the number of radiology procedures, and increase in adoption of healthcare it solutions including ris in emerging economies. However, scarcity of skilled it professional and increase in concern regarding patient’s data are factors that hinder the market growth.

Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into integrated and standalone ris. Based on the component, the market is categorized into software, hardware, and services. Based on the deployment mode, market is segmented into web-based, on-premise, and cloud-based market. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, office-based physicians, and emergency healthcare service providers. Geographically, the global ris market is studied across north america, europe, asia-pacific, and lamea. North america accounted for the largest market share; however, asia-pacific is expected to emerge as the area with maximum growth potential due to focus of key players in emerging economies and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Key market benefits

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2014 to 2022 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations provided in the report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to product type, application, end user, and geography.

In-depth analysis based on geography helps in understanding the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The recent developments and strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013073

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Radiology Information System Market Size

2.2 Radiology Information System Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Radiology Information System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Radiology Information System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Radiology Information System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Radiology Information System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Radiology Information System Sales by Product

4.2 Global Radiology Information System Revenue by Product

4.3 Radiology Information System Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Radiology Information System Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013073

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.