Raising Agents Market 2019 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2027 With Key Players Such as Associated British Foods plc, Blue Bird Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Clabber Girl Corporation

The Raising Agents market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. The report identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Raising Agents market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market.

The raising agents, or leavening agents, are substances which aid in increasing the surface of the dough or batter by releasing gases in the mixture and rendering the baked products with porous structures. Baked products are hence puffed up with increased volume and lightweight. Raising agents are essential to bakery and confectionery products including packaged and fried food products. The aeration inside can be provided using biological, mechanical or chemical methods. Chemical agents such as sodium bicarbonate are used to release carbon dioxide to produce chemical aeration. Baking powder is another raising agent which leaves harmless and tasteless residue in the baked food.

The global players operating in The Raising Agents Market profiled in the report covers: Associated British Foods plc, Blue Bird Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Clabber Girl Corporation, Corbion nv, McCormick & Company, Inc., Newseed Chemical Co., Limited, Tartaros Gonzalo Castello, S.L., The Kraft Heinz Company,Ward McKenzie Pty Ltd, Weikfield Products Co. India Pvt. Ltd.

The global raising agents market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and sales channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as baking powder, baking soda, cream of tartar, organic agents, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as bakery, confectionery, biscuits & crackers, packaged food products, fried food products, and others. The market on the basis of the sales channel, is classified as direct sales & wholesalers, independent grocery retailer, non-store retailers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global raising agents market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The raising agents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

