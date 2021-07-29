Remote patient monitoring devices market Services, Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Growth Insight, Trends | Medtronic Plc,Welch Allyn,Resideo Technologies,Abbott Laboratories,Biotronik SE,Masimo Corporation

The global remote patient monitoring devices market, based on product is segmented vital sign monitors and special monitors. In 2018, the special monitors segment held the largest share of the market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing technological advancements. Moreover, the special remote patient monitoring segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 9.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to rising investments in patient monitoring devices segments from medical devices companies.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medtronic Nihon Kohden Corporation Welch Allyn General Electric Company Omron Healthcare, Inc Masimo Abbott Boston Scientific Corporation LifeWatch

Table of Contents

GLOBAL REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Rising Awareness Regarding Healthcare

5.2 KEY MARKET CHALLENGES

5.2.1 Unaddressed Regulatory Concerns

5.2.2 Security and privacy concerns

5.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.3.1 Rising demand for home-based treatments

5.3.2 Expansion of healthcare facilities in remote locations

5.4 FUTURE TRENDS

5.4.1 Remote Monitoring to replace patients’ routine visits in the near future

5.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS

REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS

6.1 GLOBAL REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES MARKET REVENUE FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS

6.2 GLOBAL REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY – FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS

6.3 PERFORMANCE OF KEY PLAYERS

6.3.1 Medtronic

6.3.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.4 EXPERT OPINIONS

