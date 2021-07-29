Seafood market 2017-2023: Latest Technology Innovations, Size, Growth and Forecast Report | Pacific Seafood, Kangamiut Seafood, American Seafoods, Phillips Foods, Trident Seafoods, etc

The global seafood market was valued at $120,848 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $155,316 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2023. Seafood market is expected to witness significant growth due to growth in per capita disposable income. Seafood is an excellent source of essential fatty acids; hence plays a crucial role in healthy diet.

The global seafood market is driven by increasing in awareness about the health benefits associated with seafood. Fresh seafood is rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals, which are rich in health benefits. In addition, growth in population and extensive availability of different species of fish are expected to boost the demand for seafood during the forecast period.

This report studies Seafood in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Seafood Market Segment by Type: Cephalopods, Crustaceans, Molluscs, Flat Fish, Ground Fish, Salmonids, Tuna, Pelagics, Others (Marine Fish and Aquatic Products).

Seafood Market Segment by Retail Market Variety: Ambient, Frozen, Chilled.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Sales Channel: Retail, Foodservice, Institutional.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the global seafood market.

In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments from 2017 to 2023.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers & distributors of seafood helps in understanding the competitive scenario across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Seafood MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Seafood MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Seafood MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

