Sinus Dilation Devices Market Expected to Reach $3.68 billion by 2026 – Johnson & Johnson Services, Smith & Nephew, Intersect, Stryker, Olympus, Medtronic, Acclarent, Sinusys, Meril Life Sciences

The “Sinus Dilation Devices Market ” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Sinus Dilation Devices Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

According to Publisher, the Global Sinus Dilation Devices market is accounted for $1.55 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.68 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. High prevalence of chronic sinusitis, growing demand for technologically advanced and effective devices and rising healthcare expenditure in developed regions are some of the key factors influence market growth. Moreover, increasing focus of key industry players on new product development will provide ample opportunities for the market growth. However, high adoption rate of alternative treatment is restraining the market growth.

Sinus dilation devices can be defined as systems employed in performing sinus dilation. Sinus Dilation Devices are used to treat sinusitis and other related problems through minimally invasive techniques with long last ring effects. Sinus dilation is the process of opening up of the blocked sinus passages, enabling adequate drainage and airflow. Depending on the duration of the symptoms, sinusitis is classified into three types, acute, sub – acute and chronic. The treatment of sinusitis depends on the longevity of the infection. To relieve the patient from the symptoms, treatment options like drugs, surgery, and physical therapy are available.

Based on Product, Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to rising occurrence of chronic sinusitis and adoption of balloon sinuplasty procedures. These devices are used for balloon sinuplasty, a non-surgical procedure for the treatment of chronic sinusitis. By Geography, Asia Pacific dominated the largest market share due to growing disposable income, presence of large patient pool and use of technologically advanced products in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Sinus Dilation Devices market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc , Intersect ENT, Inc., Stryker, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Acclarent, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Sinusys Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., Innaccel Pvt. Ltd, Jilin Coronado Medical Ltd., Creganna Medical and Dalent LLC.

