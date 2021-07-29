Smart Air Purifier Market expanding the growth | Leading Key Players : Honeywell , Panasonic , LG Electronics , Blueair AB , Xiaomi , Coway Co., Ltd. , Sunbeam Products , Winix Whirlpool

With the world moving towards smart technologies, even smart air purifiers are booming the home automation market. These smart air purifiers are now coming up with many technological advancement and additional features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, air quality sensors, filter change indicator, and smartphone applications allowing the operator to operate the purifier through a single click in smartphone.

Declining air quality, raising air pollution, increased health awareness with growing smart homes fuels the smart air purifier market and comes out to be few of the major driving factors for smart air purifier market, meanwhile growing multifunctional and portable products acts as a challenging factor for the market. Combination based technology trend and growth in urban population brings new opportunities for the smart air purifier market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

1. Honeywell International Inc.

2. Panasonic Corporation

3. LG Electronics Inc

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5. Blueair AB

6. Xiaomi Inc.

7. Coway Co., Ltd.

8. Sunbeam Products

9. Winix Inc

10. Whirlpool Corporation

The “Global Smart Air Purifier Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Air Purifier industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Smart Air Purifier market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application and geography. The global Smart Air Purifier market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the smart air purifier market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Air Purifier market based on technology and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Smart Air Purifier market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart air purifier market in these regions.

