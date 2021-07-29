Smart Home Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2027 | ABB, Acuity Brands, Crestron Electronics, Honeywell International, Hubbell Incorporated, Johnson Controls International PLC

Smart Home Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Sensors, User interface devices, Controllers, Actuators, Networking Products, Others); Solution (HVAC Control, Security and Access Control, Lighting Control, Entertainment Control, Others) and Geography

Smart homes are equipped with automated control of all types of home appliances and other domestic features using local networking or through remote devices. The demand for smart homes is gaining traction with the increasing awareness of protection and security from theft and energy saving. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of technologies and increasing awareness among people in developed nations in the North America market is one of the major reason for its dominance in the region followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012863063/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ABB Ltd., Acuity Brands, Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Johnson Controls International PLC, Legrand SA, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG

The smart home market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growing base of internet users, coupled with the rapid adoption of smart devices. Also, the rising disposable income of the individuals is likely to augment the growth of the smart home market. However, the market is more convenience-driven and less necessity-driven. This factor may restrain the growth of the smart home market during the forecast period. On the other hand, growing awareness towards healthy lifestyle and concerns about safety and security offer a lucrative opportunity to the key players operating in the smart home market.

The global smart home market is segmented on the basis of product and solution. Based on product, the market is segmented as sensors, user interface devices, controllers, actuators, networking products, and others. On the basis of the solution, the market is segmented as HVAC control, security and access control, lighting control, entertainment control, and others.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012863063/discount

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY SMART HOME MARKET LANDSCAPE SMART HOME MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS SMART HOME MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS SMART HOME MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT SMART HOME MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOLUTION SMART HOME MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE SMART HOME MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. ABB LTD.

11.1.1. Key Facts

11.1.2. Business Description

11.1.3. Products and Services

11.1.4. Financial Overview

11.1.5. SWOT Analysis

11.1.6. Key Developments

11.2. ACUITY BRANDS, INC.

11.2.1. Key Facts

11.2.2. Business Description

11.2.3. Products and Services

11.2.4. Financial Overview

11.2.5. SWOT Analysis

11.2.6. Key Developments

11.3. CRESTRON ELECTRONICS, INC.

11.3.1. Key Facts

11.3.2. Business Description

11.3.3. Products and Services

11.3.4. Financial Overview

11.3.5. SWOT Analysis

11.3.6. Key Developments

11.4. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012863063/buy/4550

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.