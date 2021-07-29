Surgical Microscope Market Projected to reach $818 million by 2022 | Key players Include ACCU-SCOPE, TAKAGI SEIKO, Alltion, ARRI , Carl Zeiss, Haag-Streit, Leica Microsystem, Alcon Laboratories

Elementary operational microscope is an optical, mechanical, electrical device, or a combination of lenses, which provides magnification, stereoscopic vision, and illuminated image of an object during microsurgery. As the need for visual aids in surgery has become indispensable, existing basic microscopes are inefficient during surgeries. Surgical microscope is a solution to present problem of complex and difficult surgical interventions. The common examples of procedures that use surgical microscope include endodontic retreatment and anastomosis among others. The basic characteristic of an operational microscope is its design, which facilitates ease of operations to surgeons. The other parameters that define a surgical microscope are stereoscopic visualization, illuminating system for illuminating the operating field evenly, a stable but mobile stand with balanced suspensions, a magnification changer, higher focal length for operating in depth.

The world Surgical Microscope Market was valued at $447 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $818 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The world surgical microscope market is expected to grow rapidly due to rise in prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, chronic diseases, and ENT disorders coupled with rapidly growing geriatric population. However, high pricing of these equipment and sale of used equipment are some of the factors that restrain the growth of the market.

Key players profiled in the report include ACCU-SCOPE, Inc., TAKAGI SEIKO CO., LTD., Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd., ARRI AG, Carl Zeiss, Haag-Streit U.S., Leica Microsystem GmbH, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Global Surgical Corporation

Based on application, the market is segmented into dentistry, ENT, gynecology & urology, neurosurgery & spine surgery, oncology, ophthalmology, plastic, and reconstructive surgeries. The ophthalmology segment dominated with one-fourth shares in the global market revenue measured in 2015. ENT segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR by 2022, closely followed by plastic & reconstructive surgery and oncology, respectively.

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities. The out-patient facilities contributed three fourth to the total revenue of global surgical microscopes market estimated in 2015 and expected to grow at higher CAGR due to growing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies such as India and China. On the basis of price range the market is segmented into low-range, mid-range, and premium range. The low-range surgical microscope market dominated the market in 2015 and is expected to remain predominant while growing at higher CAGR when compared with others.

Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2015, North America holds the largest share in the surgical microscope market and is expected to grow significantly due to rapid growing geriatric population and increase in prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, chronic diseases, and ENT disorders. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific, such as India and China are the emerging markets with enormous growth potential due to growth in population and increased expenditure in the healthcare sector.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted based on market estimations of the key market segments for the period of 2014-2022.

The market is analyzed based on four regions as, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with the analysis of major countries in these regions.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the world surgical microscopes market is provided in the report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2014 to 2022 in terms of revenue and volume.

Exhaustive analysis of the world surgical microscopes market by type helps understand the trending products available for commercial usage.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers of surgical microscopes predicts the competitive scenario among industry participants across various geographies.

