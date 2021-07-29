Synchronous Condenser Market Is Growing Rapidly 2019 | Key Players Eaton Corporation PLC , Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. , Hyundai Idela Electric , Mitsubishi Electric , Siemens AG

A comprehensive research study on “Synchronous Condenser Market Analysis to 2027″”, introduced by Premium Market Insights classifies the Global Waste Heat Boiler Market Analysis to 2027″ in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

Synchronous motors deployed for power factor alignment in the power lines are defined as synchronous condensers. The lagging power factors within the electrical circuits that have inductive loads are encountered with lowering efficiencies and require an equipment to control this loss. Synchronous condensers neutralize the lagging power factor in such circuits. Further, the hydrogen-cooled synchronous condensers are anticipated to garner largest market share in the synchronous condenser market through the forecast period.

The rising demands for renewable power generation and the need for power factor corrections are anticipated to be the major drivers for the synchronous condenser market. Higher costs of installations and equipment maintenance would pose a challenge to the growth of the synchronous condenser market. Increasing interests towards transforming the legacy synchronous generators into synchronous condensers would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the synchronous condenser market.

The “Global Synchronous Condenser Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the synchronous condenser market with detailed market segmentation by cooling type, reactive power rating, starting method, application, and geography. The global synchronous condenser market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading synchronous condenser market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global synchronous condenser market is segmented on the basis of cooling type, reactive power rating, starting method, and application. Based on cooling type, the synchronous condenser market is segmented into hydrogen-cooled, air-cooled, and water-cooled. On the basis of reactive power rating, the synchronous condenser market is segmented into Up to 100 MVAr, 100-200 MVAr, and above 200 MVAr. Further, the synchronous condenser market is segmented on the basis of starting method into static frequency converter, pony motor, and others. The synchronous condenser market on the basis of the application is classified into electrical utilities and grid operators, metal and mining, marine, oil and gas, and others.

