Vacuum Interrupter Market Expected to Reach $4.6 billion by 2026 | ABB, Siemens ,Eaton, LS Industrial Systems, Meidensha, Toshiba, Actom, Kirloskar Electric, Avantha, GE

The “Vacuum Interrupter Market ” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Vacuum Interrupter Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

According to Publisher, the Global Vacuum Interrupter Market is accounted for $2.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Growing rate of industrialization & urbanization, development of transmission & distribution networks and technological advancements are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, lack of existing government policies is hindering the market growth.

A vacuum circuit breaker can be differentiated from other circuit breakers on the basis of its arc quenching technique. In this type, the interruption of current flowing through arc takes place in vacuum. This technology is widely used for applications working on medium voltage. This are also suitable for high voltage applications, however they are not commercially viable yet.

Based on Application, Circuit Breaker segment has significant growth due to increasing manufacturing industries in developing countries, infrastructure development, and urbanizations are some of the factors driving the market growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to the major manufacturing hubs for vacuum interrupters and growth of the transmission & distribution sectors are some of the factors propelling the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Vacuum Interrupter Market include ABB, Siemens AG, Eaton, LS Industrial Systems, Meidensha Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Actom, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., Avantha Group and GE.

