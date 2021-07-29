Vehicle Electrification Market to 2027 – AISIN SEIKI, BorgWarner, Robert Bosch, Johnson Electric Holdings, Delphi Technologies

The demand for vehicle electrification is increasingly gaining traction on account of several benefits such as lower emissions and reduced vehicle weights. In addition to this, strict environmental regulations and government initiatives are likely to support the growth of the vehicle electrification market in the coming years. North America is expected to the fastest-growing market with the rapid growth of charging infrastructure in the region.

The vehicle electrification market is expected to soar in the forecast period on account of major driving factors such as the increasing need for 48v architecture and development of newer technologies in electric vehicles. However, the higher cost may hinder the growth of the vehicle electrification market during the forecast period. On the other hand, a lucrative market opportunity for the key players lies in the electrification of commercial vehicles in the coming years.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006346/

The key players influencing the market are:

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Clarios (Brookfield Business Partners L.P.)

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

DENSO Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Magna International Inc.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Robert Bosch

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Vehicle Electrification

Compare major Vehicle Electrification providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Vehicle Electrification providers

Profiles of major Vehicle Electrification providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Vehicle Electrification -intensive vertical sectors

The global vehicle electrification market is segmented on the basis of product, vehicle type, and degree of hybridization. Based on product, the market is segmented as electric pumps, electric power steering, liquid heater PTC, electric air conditioner compressor, actuator, alternator, and others. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs). The market on the basis of the degree of hybridization is classified as Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), ICE & Micro Hybrid Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and 48 V Vehicle.

Vehicle Electrification Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Vehicle Electrification Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Vehicle Electrification market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Vehicle Electrification market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Vehicle Electrification market is provided.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006346/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]