Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Analysis 2019 | Top Players– Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Array Networks, Cohesive Networks, Singtel, Huawei Technologies, NCP

Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a separate and secure path between two or more devices. Used to encrypt all personal information such as passwords, card details etc., and to avoid access from third parties. It reduces the threat of snooping, hacking, prevent from tracking. Major driver for the market is fear for data security among users for their data. Added to this, also helps in sharing files between remote clients with total security. Also, getting around geo-restrictions placed on websites, and content.

VPN in some cases consumes more time because it secures the data which takes time due to network traffic sometimes. Another reason which can restraint the market can be complexities in network. Because to make it stronger, many devices, hardware, protocols are used which can result in creating a complex network. Nevertheless, with the enhancement in technology for Personal Server & Personal IP options, and even the ability to set a VPN on your which will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., Cohesive Networks, Singtel, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NCP engineering GmbH, Virtela Technology Services Incorporated, Google Inc. and Robustel among others.

The “Global VPN Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the VPN industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global VPN market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, products, end user and geography. The global VPN market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global VPN market based on deployment type, products, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall VPN market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 VPN Market Landscape

4 VPN Market-Key Industry Dynamics

5 VPN Market Analysis-Global

6 VPN Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Deployment Type

7 VPN Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Products

8 VPN Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-End User

9 VPN Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 VPN Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Microsoft Corporation

12.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.3 Array Networks, Inc.

12.4 Cohesive Networks

12.5 Singtel

12.6 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

12.7 NCP engineering GmbH

12.8 Virtela Technology Services Incorporated

12.9 Google Inc.

12.10 Robustel

13 Appendix

