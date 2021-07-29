Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: Epson America, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Marxent Labs, Microsoft Corporation, PTC, Qualcomm Technologies

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (AR, VR); Application (Online Retail, Offline Retail) and Geography

The retail sector is one of the prominent sectors in terms of the economic growth of the country. Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality is becoming very prominent among retail giants such as IKEA. The retail sector is witnessing huge demand for Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality to enhance customer’s experience. Implementation of virtual reality and augmented reality in retail enables to build brand image along with quality, high customer satisfaction, and a wide range of products. Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are reshaping the retail industry to fit in emerging trends.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Epson America, Inc., Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Marxent Labs, Microsoft Corporation, PTC Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung, Sony Corporation, Vuzix Corporation

The increasing adoption of advanced technology to modernize and reshape the retail sector is driving the Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in the Retail market. The Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail is witnessing a huge demand from the North America region and Europe region. The presence of a large number of retail giants in the US and UK are creating a huge opportunity for virtual reality and augmented reality vendors to offer its solutions for the retail sector. Moreover, the increasing market competition in retail, the need for enhanced customer services, brand visibility, among other factors are significantly driving the Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Retail market.

The global Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in the Retail market is segmented based on type and application. By type, the Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in the Retail market is segmented into AR and VR. On the basis of application, the Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in the Retail market is bifurcated into Online Retail, Offline Retail.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY VIRTUAL REALITY AND AUGMENTED REALITY IN RETAIL LANDSCAPE VIRTUAL REALITY AND AUGMENTED REALITY IN RETAIL – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS VIRTUAL REALITY AND AUGMENTED REALITY IN RETAIL – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS VIRTUAL REALITY AND AUGMENTED REALITY IN RETAIL – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE VIRTUAL REALITY AND AUGMENTED REALITY IN RETAIL – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION VIRTUAL REALITY AND AUGMENTED REALITY IN RETAIL REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE VIRTUAL REALITY AND AUGMENTED REALITY IN RETAIL, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

