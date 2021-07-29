Water Clarifiers Market Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities 2026

Global Water Clarifiers is accounted for $5.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.81 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.4%. Rapid urbanization in emerging countries, strict water resource protection and management rules, rising use of water clarifiers in various industrial applications are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, growing implementation of alternative water treatment technologies and high cost of clarifiers are hindering the growth of the market.

Water clarifiers are also known as settlers. Water clarifiers are circular settling tanks in which solid sediments settle down to the bottom. These are generally used to separate solid particulates or suspended solids from a liquid for clarification and/or thickening. They are widely used in the sewage treatment, power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining and paper industries to aid product separation and recovery. Clarifiers operate on two basic design criteria the surface area of the tank and the liquid residence time within the tank.

By Type, coagulant segment is dominating the market during forecast period due to its wide application across all end user industries and increasing industrialization. It is a chemical cleaning treatment for the waste water and helps in enhancing the process to eliminate particles from the water. Amongst End User, municipal segment acquired significant market share owing to its sanitation facilities and growing investments in municipal water supply systems in emerging economies.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to the huge utilization of water clarifiers in large industrial infrastructures in several countries such as China, India and Japan and execution of stringent environmental rules for clean drinking water.

Some of the key players in the water clarifiers market include Wetico, Shandong Shuiheng Chemical, Aries Chemical Inc., Chemifloc, Holland Company Inc., Donau Chemie Ag, Cytec Industries, Akferal Su Kimyasallari, Yixing Bluwat Chemicals Co. Ltd., Kronos Ecochem, Usalco LLC, Bauminas Quimica, Chemtrade Logistics, Dew Speciality Chemicals and GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Plant Types Covered:

-Secondary

-Primary

Types Covered:

-Flocculants

-Ph Stabilizers

-Coagulant

Treatment Capacities Covered:

-More than 2000 m3/hr

-1000 m3/hr-2000 m3/hr

-1 m3/hr-999 m3/hr

Material types Covered:

-Fibre-reinforced plastic

-Carbon steel

-Stainless steel

-Other Material Types

Designs Covered:

-Rectangular Water Clarifier

-Circular Global Water Clarifiers

Applications Covered:

-Waste water treatment

-Pre-Treatment

-Waste water recovery

-Potable water treatment

-Utility feed water

-Mining

End-Users Covered:

-Metals & Mining

-Textile

-Municipal

-Petrochemicals

-Pulp & Paper

-Oil and Gas

-Power Generation

-Food and Beverage

-Other End Users

