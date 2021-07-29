White Cement Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The global white cement market was valued at $6,569 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $8,305 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2023. White cement is a construction material, which exhibits aesthetic and hydraulic binding properties. This cement is often deployed along with pigments to impart attractive color to the concretes and mortars, which is not feasible with ordinary gray cement.

White Cement Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Cementir Holding, JK Cement, Cemex, Birla White, Federal White Cement, Saveh White Cement Co, Cementos Portland Valderrivas, SOTACIB (65% Cementos Molins), Ras Al-Khaimah Company, Cimsa Cimento.

The color of white cement is determined by its raw materials, such as iron and manganese, used during the production process. White cement is OPC-clinker using fuel oil (instead of coal) with an iron oxide content below 0.4 per cent to ensure whiteness. A special cooling technique is used in its production

This report studies White Cement in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

White Cement Market Segment by Type: White Portland Cement, White Masonry Cement, and Others.

White Cement Market Segment by End Use: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial.

