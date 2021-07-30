Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market 2019: Attracts Investor Interest with Unparalleled Growth Rates Report Forecast 2027

Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring comprises measurement of blood pressure at regular intervals of time usually after every 15-20 minutes and is performed for 24 hours, during which patient conducts normal day to day activities. Ambulatory blood pressure monitors are portable automated monitor worn on a belt connected to standard cuff on upper arm. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring is used for monitoring different types of conditions with respect to hypertension. Increase in the number of patients suffering from low or high blood pressure, rising adoption of product bundling strategies by market players are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing healthcare market in emerging economies is offering opportunities for the market growth.

Key Competitors In Market are

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., SunTech Medical, Bosch & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG, Schiller AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Vaso Corporation, BPL Group, AND Omron Healthcare Company, Ltd. among others.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user and geography. The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

By Product (Arm ABPM Devices and Wrist ABPM Devices), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The target audience for the report on the market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the market. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value. The quantitative analysis of the global market has been provided to determine the market potential.

