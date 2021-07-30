Automated Fare Collection System Market 2019 Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2025 by top Companies- CMS Infosystems, Diebold Nixdorf, NCR Financial Solutions, Triton, GRG Banking Equipment, Nautilus Hyosung America, INETCO Systems

Automated Fare Collection (AFC) systems are a set of comprehensive subsystems which automate ticketing system or automates fare collection. In general, AFC is an automated version of manual process used for ticketing or fare collection.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Automated Fare Collection System Market along with detailed segmentation of market by component, technology, industry and five major geographical regions. Global Automated Fare Collection System Market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for congestion free ticketing process and efficient transportation systems.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW0001978679/sample

Key players profiled in the report include CMS Infosystems, Diebold Nixdorf, NCR Financial Solutions, Triton, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Nautilus Hyosung America, Inc., INETCO Systems Limited, Fujitsu Ltd., Euronet Worldwide, Inc. and TIDEL.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the Global Automated Fare Collection System Market

-To analyze and forecast the Global Automated Fare Collection System Market on the basis of component, technology and industry.

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Automated Fare Collection System Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) , Middle East and Africa (MEA) , and South America (SAM) , which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries.

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

-To profiles key Automated Fare Collection System players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Some of the important players in Automated Fare Collection System Market are Advanced Card Systems Holdings Limited, Atos SE, Cubic Corporation, GMV, Thales Group, Vix Technology, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Samsung SDS Co. Ltd. and LG Corporation among others.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW0001978679/discount

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Automated Fare Collection System Market Landscape

4 Automated Fare Collection System Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Automated Fare Collection System Market Analysis- Global

6 Automated Fare Collection System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Component

7 Automated Fare Collection System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Technology

8 Automated Fare Collection System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Industry

9 Automated Fare Collection System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Automated Fare Collection System Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Advanced Card Systems Holdings Limited

12.2 Atos SE

12.3 Cubic Corporation

12.4 GMV

12.5 Thales Group

12.6 Vix Technology

12.7 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

12.8 Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

12.9 Samsung SDS Co. Ltd.

12.10 LG Corporation

13 Appendix

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW0001978679/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.