Automated Parking System Market Size to Incur Rapid Extension at Magnifying CAGR by 2027 – Research Strategy and Growth Opportunities

According to Publisher, the Global Automated Parking System Market is accounted for $1.13 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising number of vehicles, increasing demand for green & sustainable parking solutions, growing demand for luxury buildings and smart cities initiatives from the government. However, high complexity of the system & issues with quality control are hindering the market growth.

An automated parking system (APS) is a mechanical system designed to minimize the area and/or volume required for parking cars. Like a multi-story parking garage, an APS provides parking for cars on multiple levels stacked vertically to maximize the number of parking spaces while minimizing land usage. The APS, however, utilizes a mechanical system to transport cars to and from parking spaces in order to eliminate much of the space wasted in a multi-story parking garage.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00020290



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Klaus Multiparking Systems

Continental

Bosch

Dayang Parking Co. Ltd

Clarion Co., Ltd.

Valeo

Unitronics

Robotic Parking Systems, Inc

Skyline Parking

DENSO Corporation

Parkmatic

Eito&Global Inc.

Citylift

Fata Automation

Parkplus

Boomerang Systems, Inc.

Automotion Parking Systems

Amongst End User, The residential segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high demand for automated parking system in luxury residential facilities, an increasing number of high-rise buildings, and developers’ focus to build low emission sustainable residential building.

By Geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to the adoption of an automated parking system is high in the UK, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Spain, and the Netherlands. Rising adoption of automated parking system in Europe is expected to enhance parking solutions, save space, and reduce vehicle emission while parking the car.

Some of the key players in global automated parking system market are Klaus Multiparking Systems, Continental, Bosch, Dayang Parking Co. Ltd, Clarion Co., Ltd., Valeo, Unitronics, Robotic Parking Systems, Inc, Skyline Parking, DENSO Corporation, Parkmatic, Eito&Global Inc., Citylift, Fata Automation, Parkplus, Boomerang Systems, Inc. and Automotion Parking Systems.

Types Covered:

– Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System

– Crane System

– Tower Systems

– Puzzle System

– Silo System

– Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) System

– Multi Parking

– Rotary Carousel

– Speedy Parking

– Shuttle System

– Optima Parking

Automation Levels Covered:

– Semi-Automated

– Fully Automated

System Types Covered:

– Software

– Hardware

Platform Types Covered:

– Non-Palleted

– Palleted

Number of Levels Covered:

– More Than Level 10

– Level 5-Level 10

– Less Than Level 5

Design Model Types Covered:

– Electro-Mechnical

– Hydraulic

Technologies Covered:

– Sensor Technology

– Mobile Technology

– Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

– Other technologies

Sales Channels Covered:

– Distribution Channel

– Direct Channel

Services Covered:

– Vehicle Detection Solutions

– Monitoring & Reporting Services

– Integrated Payments

– Space Reservation Services

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Buses

– Car

– Other Vehicle Types

End Users Covered:

– Commercial

– Mixed-Use

– Residential

– Mall

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00020290

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876