Automotive Blockchain Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2027 – Accenture, carVertical, CONSENSUS SYSTEMS, GeM, HCL Technologies Limited, Helbiz, IBM and NXM Labs

The automotive blockchain market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing focus on reducing data leaks and manipulations, faster transactions and reduced operational costs boosts the market growth.However,the uncertainty over regulations is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

A blockchain based solution securely stores, updates, traces and shares vehicle data (including telematics) across OEMs and with external parties in real time. Using smart contracts and IOT, dealerships can automate several processes involved in car sales, service, warranty claim processing and much more. The blockchain has greater oversight and accountability in automotive supply chains, and also serve as a means by which drivers can view and understand how and their vehicle’s data is being shared and utilized.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004332

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Accenture

2. carVertical

3. CONSENSUS SYSTEMS

4. GeM

5. HCL Technologies Limited

6. Helbiz

7. IBM

8. NXM Labs Inc.

9. RSK Labs

10. Tech Mahindra Limited

The global automotive blockchain market is segmented on the basis of mobility type, provider and by application. Based on mobility type the market is segmented as personal mobility, shared mobility and commercial mobility. On the basis of provider the market is segmented as middleware provider, infrastructure and protocols provider and infrastructure and protocols provider. On the basis of application the market is segmented as smart contracts, supply chain, financing and mobility solutions.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Automotive Blockchain Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Blockchain in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automotive Blockchain market.

The Automotive Blockchain Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Enquiry for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004332

Answers that the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Automotive Blockchain Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automotive Blockchain Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Automotive Blockchain Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Automotive Blockchain Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com