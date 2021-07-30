Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market Key Facts And Insights On Future Scenario To 2025 | Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Surface Transforms, Carbon Ceramics, Rotora, Akebono Brake Industry, Fusion Brake

Carbon ceramic brakes possess braking system component made of ceramic material. Although, ceramic brakes are around for a long time now and are widely deployed in aircraft and railways. These are uncommonly used in automotive vehicles due to high cost of material. The ceramic brakes possess several advantage in comparison to conventional cast iron brake, for these brakes offers weight reduction up to 70%, provides easy maneuverability, possess less noise & vibration and are resistant to corrosion. Due to high cost of the material, the brakes are primarily found in high end automobiles. To understate the point, some of the vehicles deployed with carbon ceramic brakes are luxury class limousine from Audi, Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini.

Rising demand for high performance vehicles and stringent norms regarding weight reduction are some of the factors primarily driving the growth of the carbon-ceramic brakes. Further, drivers appealing easy maneuverability and low response braking systems is expected to drive revenue growth opportunities for the aftermarket segment in the global automotive carbon ceramic brakes market.

Key players profiled in the report include Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Surface Transforms Plc., Carbon Ceramics Ltd, Rotora Inc., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Fusion Brakes LLC.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global Automotive Carbon- Ceramic Brakes market

-To analyze and forecast the global Automotive Carbon- Ceramic Brakes market on the basis of vehicle type and sales channel.

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Automotive Carbon- Ceramic Brakes market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) , Middle East and Africa (MEA) , and South America (SAM) , which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries.

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

-To profiles key Automotive Carbon- Ceramic Brakes players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market Landscape

4 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market Analysis- Global

6 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Vehicle Type

7 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Sales Channel

8 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market, Key Company Profiles

11.1 Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brakes

11.2 Surface Transforms Plc.

11.3 Carbon Ceramics Ltd

11.4 Rotora Inc.

11.5 Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

11.6 Fusion Brakes LLC

12 Appendix

