Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025 With Prominent Key Players – Robert Bosch, Visteon Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Continental, Garmin, Denso Corporation, Harman International

The automotive cockpit electronics is the display panel that consist of instrument panels and other controls for the driver to drive safely. It is used for human-machine interference (HMI). The controls that are accessible from the automotive cockpit includes rear display, in-car telephone, wireless interference, transmission, in-car lighting, global positioning system (GPS), CD players, climate control, Wi-Fi, advanced parking support systems and others. Thus, these products enhance the convenience and travelling experience by offering better driving safety, control, and entertainment.

Growing interest in racing cars and super cars has driven this market. The major challenge for this market is to design those products that have relatively long product lifestyle. The automotive industry has safety standards and high reliability. Major opportunities can lie in investing in research oriented outlook as this market is dominated by evolving technologies.

Key players profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd, Denso Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., Clarion Company Ltd, and Delphi Automotive Plc. among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive cockpit electronics market based on type, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automotive cockpit electronics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Landscape

4 Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Analysis- Global

6 Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Product

7 Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

8 Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End User

9 Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Robert Bosch GmbH.

12.2 Visteon Corporation

12.3 Pioneer Corporation

12.4 Panasonic Corporation

12.5 Continental AG

12.6 Garmin Ltd.

12.7 DENSO CORPORATION

12.8 Harman International Industries Inc.

12.9 Clarion Company Ltd

12.10 Delphi Automotive Plc.

13 Appendix

