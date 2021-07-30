Casino Management System Market Demand and Key Players by 2027: Advansys d.o.o., Agilysys, Amatic Industries GmbH, IGT (International Game Technology PLC), Konami Gaming, LGS Casino Management Systems,  NOVOMATIC GROUP

Casino Management System Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application (Accounting and Handling, Security and Surveillance, Hotel Management, Analytics, Marketing and Promotions, Others); End User (Small and Medium Casinos, Large Casinos) and Geography

Casino management systems offer various analytical software and tools, which assist in understanding and analyzing customer and employee behavior. These tools are based on predictive & video analytics and also analyze the probability of the win or lose in a game.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Advansys d.o.o., Agilysys, Amatic Industries GmbH, IGT (International Game Technology PLC), Konami Gaming, LGS Casino Management Systems, NOVOMATIC GROUP, Oracle Corporation, Scientific Games Corporation, TableTrac, Inc.

The casino management system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demand from the tourism sector in developing countries coupled with the growth of the gaming industry. Also, higher acceptance of casinos is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, rise of online gaming industry may hamper the growth of the casino management system market during the forecast period. On the other hand, growing popularity is expected to offer lucrative opportunity in new geographic markets in the coming years.

The global casino management system market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as accounting and handling, security and surveillance, hotel management, analytics, marketing and promotions and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as small & medium casinos and large casinos.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. ADVANSYS D.O.O.

11.1.1. Key Facts

11.1.2. Business Description

11.1.3. Products and Services

11.1.4. Financial Overview

11.1.5. SWOT Analysis

11.1.6. Key Developments

11.2. AGILYSYS, INC.

11.2.1. Key Facts

11.2.2. Business Description

11.2.3. Products and Services

11.2.4. Financial Overview

11.2.5. SWOT Analysis

11.2.6. Key Developments

11.3. AMATIC INDUSTRIES GMBH

11.3.1. Key Facts

11.3.2. Business Description

11.3.3. Products and Services

11.3.4. Financial Overview

11.3.5. SWOT Analysis

11.3.6. Key Developments

11.4. IGT (INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC)

