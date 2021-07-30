Cloud Gaming Market Projected to Register 46.7% CAGR to 2023 | Sony, GameFly (PlayCast), Nvidia, Ubitus, PlayGiga, Crytek, PlayKey, Cyber Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Baidu

Cloud gaming, also known as games on demand, is an online gaming service. It provides direct play abilities to end-users on a variety of devices. Increasing enhancement being provided by the cloud gaming platform to end-users and reduced cost for playing the games will be the major drivers for the growth of the cloud gaming market. Since the rapid growth of cloud computing, data collection and information sharing are led to a higher level and are replacing the traditional computation. Several technologies using the cloud in all areas are developing to adapt to the revolution of information technology and one of them is cloud gaming. Over the next five years, the Cloud Gaming will register a 46.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 450 million by 2023, from US$ 45 million in 2017.

In cloud gaming implementation, the client-server structure is used to create communication between the front end and back end. User inputs are collected and delivered to the cloud by UDP link and then data center starts analyzing incoming inputs and gives responses that can be either file stream or a video stream. In the next step, the TCP connection receives packets and allocates them to each client. During the communication, required data is encoded into streams and decoded into frames in TCP connection so that video is shown to clients.

Some of the key players of the Cloud Gaming Market:

Sony, GameFly (PlayCast), Nvidia, Ubitus, PlayGiga, Crytek GmbH, PlayKey, Utomik (Kalydo), 51ias.com (Gloud), Cyber Cloud, Yunlian Technology, Liquidsky, BlacknutSAS, Alibaba Cloud, Baidu, Tencent Cloud, Ksyun (Kingsoft), LeCloud

While the rapid growth of cloud gaming, challenges especially security risk, latency and bandwidth, as well as packet loss, are gradually arisen to impede technology developments. Benefits and impacts follow the appearance of cloud gaming and change the way players experience games traditionally. No heavy deployment on hardware or further downloading or updating is required and therefore less production such as disc will be made by vendors. Because of gamers might expect higher standard experience is met, quality of experience (QoS) is proposed to deal with explosively increased requirements to enhance the performance of gaming. Two research covered on different topics is given to analyze the factors that influence the QoS.

Segmentation by product type: