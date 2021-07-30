Data Analytics Outsourcing Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019-2027 | Accenture, Capgemini, Fractal Analytics, Genpact, Infosys, Mu Sigma, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, WNS, ZS Associates

The global data analytics outsourcing market was valued at US$ 2.49 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 19.36 Bn by 2027. Factors such as shortage of skilled labor, as well as high adoption among by diverse industries, is driving the data analytics outsourcing market growth. Despite the increasing demand for analytics outsourcing, the landscape of data analytics outsourcing market has been little captured by the companies that provide end to end solutions including data collection, entry cleansing, and analytics altogether. Nonetheless, rising price competition in the market is expected to anyhow promote unbundling of the data analytics outsourcing services. Apart from the expanding data generation capabilities, the intensifying scenarios in terms of innovation is expected to contribute to the growth in demand of data analytics outsourcing market.

Some of the key players of Data Analytics Outsourcing Market:

Accenture, Capgemini SE, Fractal Analytics Inc., Genpact, Infosys Limited, Mu Sigma Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Wipro Limited, WNS (Holdings) Ltd., and ZS Associates

The research report on Data Analytics Outsourcing Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Data Analytics Outsourcing Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market by Type:

Descriptive Data Analytics, Predictive Data Analytics, and Prescriptive Data Analytics

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market by Application:

Sales Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Risk & Finance Analytics, and Supply Chain Analytics

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market by End-user:

BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Telecom, and Media & Entertainment

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Data Analytics Outsourcing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Data Analytics Outsourcing market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Data Analytics Outsourcing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Data Analytics Outsourcing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

