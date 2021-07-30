Digital Banking Platform and Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 – Wealthfront, Lending Club, Commonbond, MovoCash, Adyen, Kabbage, Lucep

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Digital Banking Platform and Services market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Digital Banking Platform and Services market.

Major players in the global Digital Banking Platform and Services market include:

Wealthfront

Lending Club

Commonbond

MovoCash

Adyen

Kabbage

Lucep

Stripe

TagPay

Robinhood

On the basis of types, the Digital Banking Platform and Services market is primarily split into:

Debit/credit card

online banking

Mobile wallet

Digital payment application

Unified Payment Interface (UPI) Service

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Trusted Interactions

Payment Modulator

Trusted Authentication

Digital Preservation (e-archiving / e-safe)

Digitization (e-contract)

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Table of Contents:

1 Digital Banking Platform and Services Market Overview

2 Global Digital Banking Platform and Services Market Landscape by Player

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Digital Banking Platform and Services Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Digital Banking Platform and Services Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Digital Banking Platform and Services Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Digital Banking Platform and Services Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Digital Banking Platform and Services Manufacturing Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

