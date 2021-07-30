Digital Lending Platform Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019-2025 | Fiserv, Newgen Software, Ellie MAE, Nucleus Software, Tavant Technologies, Docutech, FIS Group, Finastra

Digital lending is the process of utilizing digital technology to originate and renew loans at a faster pace. The digital lending platform helps to make more efficient monetary tractions and provide seamless money lending process. The digital lending platform helps the financial organizations to improve productivity and increase revenue by automating the work. The digital lending platform is gaining traction among BFSI, retail banking and P2P end-users in the past few years.

The digital lending platform market is experiencing a high demand due to the growing popularity of digital transactions. Companies are investing significantly in the development of new and efficient products in order to attract more customers and gain a competitive position in the market. Growing popularity of smartphones, high rate of adoption of digitization are the major factors expected to drive the growth of digital lending platform market. However, security concerns are the major restraining factor is expected to hinder the growth of digital lending platform market.

Some of the key players of Digital Lending Platform Market:

Fiserv, Newgen Software, Ellie MAE, Nucleus Software, Tavant Technologies, Docutech LLC, FIS Group, Pegasystems Inc., HiEnd Systems. and Finastra

The Global Digital Lending Platform Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital lending platform industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global digital lending platform market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, solution, service, end-user industry and geography. The global digital lending platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the digital lending platform market.

Digital Lending Platform Market by Offerings:

Solution and Service

Digital Lending Platform Market by Solution:

Loan Origination, Portfolio Management, Loan Servicing, Risk and Compliance Management, Loan Management and Others

Digital Lending Platform Market by Service:

Design and Implementation, Training, Risk Assessment, Consulting and Others

Digital Lending Platform Market by End-user:

BFSI, Credit Unions and P2P lenders

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Lending Platform Market Size

2.2 Digital Lending Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Lending Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Digital Lending Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Lending Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Lending Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Digital Lending Platform Sales by Product

4.2 Global Digital Lending Platform Revenue by Product

4.3 Digital Lending Platform Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Digital Lending Platform Breakdown Data by End User

