Event Stream Processing Market Analysis By Size, Application, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027

An event stream processing software is a combination of technologies intended to support the creation of event-driven information systems. It assists in examining data stream in real-time for gathering actionable insights on them. It comprises of elements including event visualization, event-driven middleware, event databases and event processing languages. The event stream processing enables faster reaction time as well as offers an opportunity to take proactive measures before the event is over.

The increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) across the globe is the major factor bolstering the demand for event stream processing market. With increased IoT adoption, a massive data volume is generated from various connected devices, demand data analysis and insights. Also, faster analysis of data as compared to tradition analytics is another key factor propelling the event stream processing market demand. However, the lack of integration with the legacy architecture is anticipated to limit the growth of event stream processing market, particularly in the developing economies.

The “Global Event Stream Processing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the event stream processing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of event stream processing market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, application, industry vertical and geography. The global event stream processing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading event stream processing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global event stream processing market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application and industry vertical. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The deployment segment of event stream processing market is classified into cloud and on-premise. By application, the event stream processing market is categorized into fraud detection, algorithmic trading, predictive maintenance, network monitoring, sales marketing and others. The industry vertical segment is segmented into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, IT and telecom, transport and logistics, energy and utilities and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global event stream processing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The event stream processing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the event stream processing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the event stream processing market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the event stream processing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from event stream processing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Event Stream Processing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the event stream processing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key event stream processing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Leading Event Stream Processing Market Players:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Informatica LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce, inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute

TIBCO Software Inc.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Event Stream Processing Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Event Stream Processing Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Event Stream Processing Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Event Stream Processing Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

