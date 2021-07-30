Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Set to register highest CAGR with Top Players during 2019-2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The growing instances of theft and fraudulent activities among financial institutions have become a significant concern in recent years for the finance industry. The advent of modern technologies has also made these institutions vulnerable to cyber-attacks and identity theft, leading to huge losses every year. The increasing popularity of digital transactions among users is building pressure on these firms to be efficient in tackling financial crimes and frauds. This is subsequently encouraging the market players to introduce better solutions and exploit the current market potential effectively.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global financial crime and fraud management solutions market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period with the increasing usage of digital banking services and cashless transactions among users. Furthermore, the growing frequency of cyber frauds and resulting revenue losses are further likely to propel the market growth. However, changing regulatory environment in the finance industry remain a challenge for financial crime and fraud management solutions market. On the other hand, the need for more efficient fraud management solutions is likely to showcase significant opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of financial crime and fraud management solutions market with detailed market segmentation by component, end user and geography. The global financial crime and fraud management solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading financial crime and fraud management solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global financial crime and fraud management solutions market is segmented on the basis of component and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as banks, credit unions, specialty finance and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global financial crime and fraud management solutions market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The financial crime and fraud management solutions market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting financial crime and fraud management solutions market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the financial crime and fraud management solutions market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from financial crime and fraud management solutions market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for financial crime and fraud management solutions in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the financial crime and fraud management solutions market.

The report also includes the profiles of key financial crime and fraud management solutions companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Leading Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Players:

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Capgemini SE

Dell Inc.

Experian PLC

Fiserv, Inc.

IBM Corporation

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Polaris Consulting & Services Limited

SAS Institute Inc.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

