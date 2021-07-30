Future Trends of Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market 2025 by top Key Players like Braj Binani Group, FIBRE GLASS INDUSTRIES, Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials, Kemrock Industries and Exports, Lintex International Company

Composite industry mainly uses glass fiber which is most commonly utilized in aerospace for the purpose of replacing the heavy metal parts. The high performance level can be achieved using glass fiber depending upon the glass type, fiber form, and filament diameter. Increase in fuel efficiency by reducing the vehicle weight is surging the growth of automotive glass fiber composites.

The major driver fueling the growth of automotive glass fiber composites are the growing demand for lightweight & durable material and increasing automotive production. The recyclability of glass fiber can hinder the growth of automotive glass fiber composites. Increasing infrastructure activities and growing demand for automotive industry is expected to witness the growth of automotive glass fiber composites in coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Braj Binani Group, FIBRE GLASS INDUSTRIES, Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd., Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited, Lintex International Company Ltd., PlastiComp, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Smart Material Corp., ZCL Composites Inc. and Molded Fiber Glass Companies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive glass fiber composites market based on production type and intermediate material. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall forklifts market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Landscape

4 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Analysis- Global

6 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Production Type

7 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Intermediate Material

8 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market, Key Company Profiles

11.1 Braj Binani Group

11.2 Fibre Glass Industries

11.3 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

11.4 Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited

11.5 Lintex International Company Ltd.

11.6 PlastiComp, Inc.

11.7 PPG Industries, Inc.

11.8 Smart Material Corp.

11.9 ZCL Composites Inc.

11.10 Molded Fiber Glass Companies

12 Appendix

