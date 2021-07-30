Global 1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global 1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene, a flammable colorless liquid with a strong odor, occurs naturally in coal tar and petroleum. It is a major component (typically 40%) of a petroleum refinery distillation fraction known as the C9 aromatic fraction (or simply the C9 fraction).
Trimellitic anhydride is the largest application of 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene, others applications include mesitylene and so on. With increasing demand from downstream industry, 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene production shows continuous upward trend in the recent few years. FHR, Eni, Jiangsu Zhengdan, Nanjing Refinery and so on are among of key players in 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene industry at the moment.
Compared with foreign giants, 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain performance gap. Chinese 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene manufacturers should be dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants. Besides, stimulated by downstream demand, 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene production in China will be released further in the coming years as some companies have add investments on their 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene businesses.
We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, since competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
This report focuses on 1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
FHR
Eni
Nanjing Refinery
Xinjiang Tianli
Jinyang Chemical
Jiangsu Hualun
Jinling Petrochemical
Lanzhou Petrochemical
Jiangsu Zhengdan
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Type I
Type II
Segment by Application
Trimellitic Anhydride
1,3,5-Trimethylbenzene
Durene
