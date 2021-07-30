Global Beryllium Industry Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Beryllium Industry Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Beryllium Industry Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Beryllium is the lightest alkaline earth metal with atomic number 4. It is relatively rare in the universe. In this report, we just statistic pure beryllium metal.

The Beryllium industry concentration is relatively high; there are more very few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America. In the world wide, American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Materion Corp. In Kazakhstan, it is Ulba Metallurgical Plant, which leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures are located in Xinjiang and Hunan province.

The Beryllium price is easily affected by the downstream demand, especially from Military & aerospace and Nuclear and energy research fields. And this industry is affected by the economy and political policy of the world, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer.

The global Beryllium market is valued at 67 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 93 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Beryllium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beryllium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Materion Corp(US)

Ulba Metallurgical Plant(KZ)

Fuyun Hengsheng Beryllium Industry(CN)

Hunan Nonferrous Beryllium(CN)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Optics Grade

Military and Aerospace Grade

Nuclear Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Military and Aerospace

Nuclear and Energy Research

Imaging Technologies & X-rays

Other

