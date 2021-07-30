Global BOPP Films for Packaging Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
BOPP films have even lower density than Polypropylene. The low density leads to higher yield than films of other plastics. This permits BOPP films to be more cost effective than substitutes. Additionally, the rising demand for an enhanced shelf life of food products has resulted in a greater demand for high moisture barriers in packaging films. This is further projected to boost sales of BOPP films for packaging in the coming years.
Regions such as Western Europe and North America embody the mature markets for BOPP packaging films. Nevertheless, the global market has been perceiving outstanding growth in emerging economies such as China and India fueled by the expansion of the flexible packaging industry in these countries. Moreover, other Asian countries such as Vietnam and Myanmar have been experiencing strong growth in their flexible packaging industries. This is likely to facilitate the growth of the Asia Pacific BOPP films for packaging market over the course of the forecast period. The rising preference for flexible packaging solutions can be attributed to the growing desire for convenience packaging among several industries.
The BOPP Films for Packaging market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for BOPP Films for Packaging.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of BOPP Films for Packaging, presents the global BOPP Films for Packaging market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the BOPP Films for Packaging capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of BOPP Films for Packaging by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Gettel Group
Taghleef
Toray Plastics
Profol
Uflex Ltd.
Cosmo Films Ltd.
Ampacet Corporation
Manucor
Dunmore Corporation
INNOVIA
Jindal Poly
Vibac
Treofan
SIBUR
Impex Global
FlexFilm
FuRong
Braskem
Kinlead Packaging
FSPG
Guofeng Plastic
Tatrafan
Hongqing Packing Material
Wolff LDP
Brückner Maschinenbau
Huayi Plastic
Market Segment by Product Type
BOPP Anti-fogs Film
BOPP Heat-sealable Film
Other
Market Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Electrical & Electronics
Other
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global BOPP Films for Packaging status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key BOPP Films for Packaging manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BOPP Films for Packaging are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
