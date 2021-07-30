Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry Professional 2019
In this report, the Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry Professional 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry Professional 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-chlorosulfonated-polyethylene-industry-professional-2019
Chlorosulfonated polyethylene (CSM) is a kind of white or light color elastomer which is charactered by its own unique properties as well as the same characteristics as the raw rubber. In aromatic and chlorine hydrocarbons, it can be soluble, but in ketones and ether, it can be only swelling, not soluble.
The chemical structure bond of CSM is completely saturated, so the vulcanizate has excellent properties, such as ozone resistance, weather and aging resistance, chemiacal resistance, ionizing radiation resistance, colorability, good physical and mechanical properties, thermal aging resistance, heat and low temperature resistance, flame retardancy, abrasion resistanceand wonderful electric insulation, etc.
At present, the Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry market concentration is high, there are only five producers distributed in Japan and China, four in China and one in Japan. Tosoh is the largest producer and dominates over the world. After DuPont shut down its production facilities in 2010, the market gap was very big and Tosoh expanded its production capacity, and there three Chinese newcomers entered this industry, to fill the market vacancy. So the production capacity increased rapidly in the past five years and it will keep this growth trend in the few future years.
The high-low products are almost produced by Tosoh, and the low-end products are from Chinese producers. Chinese producers can’t produce the pollution-free products due to the backward production technology. Tosoh exports approximately 80% CSM products to the world.
The global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tosoh(JP)
Jilin Petrochemical(CN)
Lianyungang JTD rubber material(CN)
Jiangxi Hongrun Chemical industry(CN)
Hejian Lixing Special Rubber(CN)
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Type I
Type II
Segment by Application
Construction sector
Automotive sector
Industrial products sector
Wire and cable sector
Other
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-chlorosulfonated-polyethylene-industry-professional-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry Professional 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry Professional 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry Professional 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry Professional 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry Professional 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry Professional 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry Professional 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com