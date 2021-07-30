In this report, the Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry Professional 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry Professional 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chlorosulfonated polyethylene (CSM) is a kind of white or light color elastomer which is charactered by its own unique properties as well as the same characteristics as the raw rubber. In aromatic and chlorine hydrocarbons, it can be soluble, but in ketones and ether, it can be only swelling, not soluble.

The chemical structure bond of CSM is completely saturated, so the vulcanizate has excellent properties, such as ozone resistance, weather and aging resistance, chemiacal resistance, ionizing radiation resistance, colorability, good physical and mechanical properties, thermal aging resistance, heat and low temperature resistance, flame retardancy, abrasion resistanceand wonderful electric insulation, etc.

At present, the Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene Industry market concentration is high, there are only five producers distributed in Japan and China, four in China and one in Japan. Tosoh is the largest producer and dominates over the world. After DuPont shut down its production facilities in 2010, the market gap was very big and Tosoh expanded its production capacity, and there three Chinese newcomers entered this industry, to fill the market vacancy. So the production capacity increased rapidly in the past five years and it will keep this growth trend in the few future years.

The high-low products are almost produced by Tosoh, and the low-end products are from Chinese producers. Chinese producers can’t produce the pollution-free products due to the backward production technology. Tosoh exports approximately 80% CSM products to the world.

The global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tosoh(JP)

Jilin Petrochemical(CN)

Lianyungang JTD rubber material(CN)

Jiangxi Hongrun Chemical industry(CN)

Hejian Lixing Special Rubber(CN)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type I

Type II

Segment by Application

Construction sector

Automotive sector

Industrial products sector

Wire and cable sector

Other

