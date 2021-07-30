Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global market size of Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels.

In the last several years, global market of Clinical Trial Management System developed rapidly, with an average CAGR growth rate of 15.19% from 2014 to 2018. In 2018, global revenue of Clinical Trial Management System is nearly 790 M USD. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with revenue, market share for each company:

Oracle

Medidata Solutions

PAREXEL

IBM

ERT

Bioclinica

Forte Research Systems

Veeva Systems

MasterControl

MedNet Solutions

DSG

Bio-Optronics

DATATRAK

DZS Software Solutions

ArisGlobal

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market size by type:

Enterprise CTMS

Site CTMS

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market size by Applications:

Pharma & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Others

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market size by region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Others

