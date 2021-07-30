Global Clotrimazole Market Development and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Clotrimazole Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Clotrimazole Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-clotrimazole-market-development-and-forecast-report-2019
Clotrimazole is a white powdered pharmaceutical used for treatment of dermatological and gynaecological fungal infections. Clotrimazole was synthesised in 1969 firstly and its chemical name is 1-[(2-chloro-phenyl)(diphenyl)methyl]-1H-imidazole). Its molecular formula is C22H17ClN2 and the molecular weight is 344.8 g/mol.Clotrimazole is an inhibitor of ergosterol biosynthesis. It has many ecotoxicological properties in common with a range of fungicides used in agriculture. Clotrimazole is a broad-spectrum antimycotic agent effective pathogenic dermophytes, yeasts, Candida, Trichophyton, etc.
China is the largest supplier of clotrimazole, the manufacturers in China have a total capacity of 160 MT. In last years, there are some manufacturers have exist this market due to the environmental policies. China is also a major consumption market with many pharmaceutical companies.
Europe and India are also the major manufacturing bases of clotrimazole. But the manufacturers in these regions generally have a relatively low capacity. Because of the policies about development of APIs in India, the India market will occupy larger share in the market.
The clotrimazole market is relatively stable. But all these manufacturers have low capacity utilization. To maintain the development of clotrimazole industry, manufacturers should develop new technology without environmental issues or find new applications for clotrimazole.
The global Clotrimazole market is valued at 4 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Clotrimazole volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Clotrimazole market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bayer
Erregierre
F.I.S.
Amoli Organics
CordenPharma
Ciron Group
Halcyon Labs
INFA Group
Manus Aktteva
Guangzhou Hanpu
Jiangsu Yunyang
Wuhan DKY
Hubei Aoxiang
Jintan Zhongxing
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Suppository
Tablet
Cream
Others
Segment by Application
Vaginitis
Otomycosis
Paronychia
Tinea of Feed and Hands
Tinea Corporis
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-clotrimazole-market-development-and-forecast-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Clotrimazole Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Clotrimazole Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Clotrimazole Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Clotrimazole Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Clotrimazole Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Clotrimazole Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Clotrimazole Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com