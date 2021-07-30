Global Colour Steel Market Sizes 2019
In this report, the Global Colour Steel Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Colour Steel Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-colour-steel-market-sizes-2019
Colour steel or colour coated steel is cold rolled steel and galvanized steel substrate. It is surfaced preparation and applied a continuous coating, which made after baking and cooling products. Coated steel sheet is light, beautiful and good corrosion resistance. It could be directly processed and apply in Construction, shipbuilding, vehicle manufacturing, the furniture industry, electrical industry to provide a new type of raw material. It played with steel and wood, efficient construction, energy conservation, pollution prevention and other good results.
The growth of the downstream industries is the key driving force for the coated steel market. For example, in the refrigerator market, the sales in the Asia-Pacific region have witnessed a steady growth in the past few years. China, Korea, Japan and India are the key production hubs of refrigerators due to huge domestic demand and low production costs. The great demand from such end-use industry has driven the market for coated steel. The increasing potential to spend on upgrades for kitchens, roofing, and basic home improvements and additions most of which include steel coated products are driving the coated steel market.
In 2017, the polyester Colour Steel segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value. Polyester resins form highly durable structures and coatings are cross-linked with a vinylic reactive monomer, which is most commonly styrene. The current industry trend highlights the use of polyester resin above all other resin types. In addition, it has limited use in the coatings industry primarily because curing is strongly inhibited by oxygen, leaving the surface of the polyester-coated steel soft and sticky. Due to these properties, the polyester-coated steel are the most broadly used coated steel, globally.
The global Colour Steel market is valued at 21400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 33300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Colour Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Colour Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BlueScope
Kerui Steel
NSSMC
ArcelorMittal
Dongkuk Steel
ThyssenKrupp
Baosteel
Severstal
U.S. Steel
Shandong Guanzhou
JSW Steel
NLMK Group
Dongbu Steel
Essar Steel
POSCO
JFE Steel
Ansteel
Wuhan Iron and Steel
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PE Coated Steel
HDP Coated Steel
SMP Coated Steel
PVDF Coated Steel
Segment by Application
Construction
Home Appliance
Automotive
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-colour-steel-market-sizes-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Colour Steel Market Sizes 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Colour Steel Market Sizes 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Colour Steel Market Sizes 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Colour Steel Market Sizes 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Colour Steel Market Sizes 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Colour Steel Market Sizes 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Colour Steel Market Sizes 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com