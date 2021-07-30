Global CVD Diamond Forecast & Opportunities 2019
In this report, the Global CVD Diamond Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global CVD Diamond Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the CVD Diamond market, CVD is an acronym for chemical vapor deposition. This means that a material is deposited from a gas onto a substrate and that chemical reactions are involved. CVD Diamond is a synthetic diamond prepared by CVD techniques. Generally, low pressure of CVD diamond is applied.
Based on type, the global CVD diamond market has been segmented into polished and rough types. Rough CVD diamond segment contributed for the largest share in the market, Polished CVD diamond segment contributed for the market share is about 47%, by both revenue and volume, owing to increasing applications as gemstone in jewelry industry. A polished high quality CVD diamond costs 30% to 40% less than the mined diamond.
Stone CVD diamonds are preferred by both gemological and industrial customers owing to their hardness, compatibility with cutting process and larger surface area. CVD diamonds are grown in lab and they are completely free of conflict. Such factors aided the segment to be the largest segment of the CVD diamond market in 2017.
The global CVD Diamond market is valued at 300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on CVD Diamond volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CVD Diamond market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Rough
Polished
Segment by Application
Machine & Cutting Tools
Thermal Applications
Electrochemical Applications
Gem Segment
Others
