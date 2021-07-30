Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Forecast & Opportunities 2019
In this report, the Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dicyclopentadiene-dcpd-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019
Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), also known as 3a, 4, 7, 7a-tatrahydro-4,7-methano-1H-indene, (endo) or (exo) tricycle[5.2.1.0 (2,6)]deca-3,8-diene or cyclopentadiene dimer is a white crystalline solid at room temperature with a distinctive odor. The Chemical Abstract Service Registry Number (CASRN) is 77-73-6. Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is typically a clear liquid with a fragrant (strong) musty odor. DCPD is a dimer of cyclopentadiene (CPD) and is formed during high-temperature cracking of petroleum fractions and recovered by distillation. It is a highly reactive intermediate used to produce a wide range of resins, including aromatic hydrocarbon resins, unsaturated polyester resins, phenolics, and epoxies.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .
The global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market is valued at 850 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 890 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Zeon
LyondellBasell
Shell Chemicals
Texmark
Kolon
NOVA Chemicals
Dow
Braskem.S.A
JX Nippon Oil&Energy
ExxonMobil Chemical
Cymetech
Chevron Phillips
JSR
Maruzen Petrochemical
Shanghai Petrochemical
Jinhai Deqi
Shandong Yuhuang
Zibo Luhua
Shandong Qilong
Fushun Yikesi
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
75%-85%
92%-94%
＞99%
Segment by Application
DCPD UPR, DCPD HCR, Codimer
ENB, DCPD UPR, EPDM,COC, Fine chemicals
Poly-DCPD (RIM) Grade,
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dicyclopentadiene-dcpd-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com