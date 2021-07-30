In this report, the Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), also known as 3a, 4, 7, 7a-tatrahydro-4,7-methano-1H-indene, (endo) or (exo) tricycle[5.2.1.0 (2,6)]deca-3,8-diene or cyclopentadiene dimer is a white crystalline solid at room temperature with a distinctive odor. The Chemical Abstract Service Registry Number (CASRN) is 77-73-6. Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is typically a clear liquid with a fragrant (strong) musty odor. DCPD is a dimer of cyclopentadiene (CPD) and is formed during high-temperature cracking of petroleum fractions and recovered by distillation. It is a highly reactive intermediate used to produce a wide range of resins, including aromatic hydrocarbon resins, unsaturated polyester resins, phenolics, and epoxies.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

The global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market is valued at 850 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 890 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

75%-85%

92%-94%

＞99%

Segment by Application

DCPD UPR, DCPD HCR, Codimer

ENB, DCPD UPR, EPDM,COC, Fine chemicals

Poly-DCPD (RIM) Grade,

