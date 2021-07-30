Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Digital English Language Learning market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Digital English Language Learning market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The Global Digital English Language Learning market size was 5394.5 million USD in 2018 and it will be 15256.3 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 16.01% from 2018 to 2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital English Language Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital English Language Learning development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America and Other Regions
The key players covered in this study
Berlitz Languages
Pearson ELT
Sanako Corporation
EF Education First
Inlingua International
Rosetta Stone
WEBi
Voxy
New Oriental
Vipkid
Wall Street English
iTutorGroup
51talk
Busuu
Other Vendors
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud based
Market segment by Application, split into
For Educational & Tests
For Businesses
For Kids and Teens
For Adults
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Other Regions
