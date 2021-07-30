Global Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019
In this report, the Global Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks is an ink used in digital inkjet printer, generally; it can be directly applied to the print media in the form of droplets. The main components of the ink are color unit and vectors. Color unit may be a pigment or dye.
Digital fabrication inkjet inks industry belongs to a part of the chemical field. The product has many types, every company has their own types, mostly, and the product types depend on the clients’ demands, so the type of product is set by the customer’s demand.
There are many manufactures of the digital fabrication inkjet inks in the world, the largest company occupy about 6% market share, so the manufactures are dispersive in the world. The start-up company has more opportunity and challenge.
The global Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks market is valued at 480 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
HP(US)
EPSON(JP)
Collins(US)
Fujifilm Sericol International(JP)
Wikoff Color(US)
Nippon Kayaku(JP)
TRIDENT(US)
Sensient Imaging Technologies(SA)
Van Son Holland Ink(US)
Nazdar(US)
Dupont(US)
InkTec(SK)
Roland DG(US)
Hitachi(JP)
American Ink Jet Corporation(US)
Jetbest(TW)
Print-Rite(CN)
Hongsam Digital Science & Technology(CN)
Liaoning Fine Chemical Technology(CN)
Neomark (Tianjin) Ink(CN)
Zhuhai Seine Technology(CN)
Guangzhou Boye Digital Technology(CN)
Inkbank(CN)
Shanghai INKWIN Inkjet Technology(CN)
Guangzhou Fusica Digital(CN)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Based on Dye
Digital Fabrication Inkjet Inks Based on Pigment
Segment by Application
Office Printing Industry
Textile Industry
Industrial Printing Industry
