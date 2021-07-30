Global DTaP and Tdap Vaccines Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global DTaP and Tdap Vaccines market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global DTaP and Tdap Vaccines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pertussis vaccine is used for whooping cough. This vaccine is available only in combination with other vaccines. Pertussis vaccination is recommended for all children, babies, teens, and pregnant women. Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP) vaccines are given to children younger than seven years old, while tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccines are given to older children and adults. Childhood vaccination is one of the safest and cost-effective ways for pertussis-free environment. The World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend all children should be routinely vaccinated for pertussis. According to WHO in 2015, about 86% of infants received three doses of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP3) vaccine worldwide to protect them against infectious diseases. In 2015, procurement of DTwP vaccine through UNICEF had reached 5.8 million doses for 18 countries and territories out of which four countries such as Egypt, Morocco, Uzbekistan, and Zimbabwe accounted for more than 80% of UNICEF’s total procurement.

Factors such as high birth rate, increase in number of geriatric population, government initiatives, growth in adoption of pertussis vaccination, and government insurance and reimbursement scenario are projected to drive the pertussis vaccine market globally. According to WHO in 2015, 126 countries had reached at least 90% coverage of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine. On the other hand, factors such as vaccine injuries and adverse event are expected to hinder the growth of the pertussis vaccine market globally. In the U.S. in 2015, there had been 7 claims filed in the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) for injuries and deaths following pertussis vaccination, including three deaths and four serious injuries.

The pertussis vaccine market has been segmented by product type, vaccine type, age group, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the pertussis vaccine market is classified into DTaP vaccine and Tdap vaccine. The DTaP vaccine segment includes products such as Daptacel, Infanrix, Kinrix, Pediarix, Pentacel, and Quaracel. The Tdap vaccine segment comprises products such as Boostrix and Adacel. In terms of vaccine type, the pertussis vaccine market is classified into whole-cell vaccine and acellular vaccine. The acellular vaccine segment is highly used owing to less side effect. The acellular vaccine is about 71%–85% effective, whereas whole-cell vaccine is about 78% effective. In terms of age group, the pertussis vaccine market is classified into adult and pediatric. In terms of end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and vaccination centers. Geographically, the pertussis vaccine market is classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the pertussis vaccine market due to growth in number of geriatric population and increase in pertussis death rate in the U.S, which drive the pertussis vaccine market. In 2014, according to the CDC, 28,660 cases of pertussis were reported in the U.S. The North America market is followed by the Europe and Asia Pacific markets. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to rapid population growth, increase in adoption for vaccination, and growth in prevalence of infectious disease. These factors are expected to fuel the pertussis vaccine market. In the Asia Pacific region, Thailand accounts for 99% in pertussis vaccine coverage, followed by Japan and China with 98% and 97%, respectively. Developing countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and Mexico are estimated to create good opportunity for the pertussis vaccine market growth attributing to rise in number of government and private health care insurance coverage, increase in health care expenditure, and growth in awareness among people.

The global DTaP and Tdap Vaccines market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the DTaP and Tdap Vaccines market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of DTaP and Tdap Vaccines in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Sanofi Pasteur

GlaxoSmithKline

Protein Sciences Corporation

Novartis AG

Seqirus

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Astellas Pharma US, Inc

Pfizer Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd

AstraZeneca

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

DTaP

Td

Tdap

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Adult

Pediatric

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global DTaP and Tdap Vaccines market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of DTaP and Tdap Vaccines market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global DTaP and Tdap Vaccines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the DTaP and Tdap Vaccines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of DTaP and Tdap Vaccines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DTaP and Tdap Vaccines are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of DTaP and Tdap Vaccines market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

