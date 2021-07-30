Global EAS Antennas Forecast & Opportunities 2019
In this report, the Global EAS Antennas Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global EAS Antennas Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-eas-antennas-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019
An electronic article surveillance (EAS) system is an anti-theft technology that prevents employee theft and shoplifting from retail stores and shops. Small security tags, which are applied to high-value merchandise, warn retailers when shoplifters try to take items through EAS antennas at exit doors. EAS systems provide good security against casual theft. Shoplifters are not familiar with these systems and their mechanisms.
Retailers highly prefer security systems such as electronic article surveillance (EAS) antennas to prevent shoplifting and enhance their operational efficiency. It has been observed that retailers such as Walmart Stores, TESCO, Target, and Home Depot are focusing on reducing the retail shrinkage by investing heavily in EAS antennas. The installation of these systems will continue to increase during the projected period because they improve the inventory management and enhance the shopping experience for customers.
The global EAS antennas market is characterized by the presence of only a few players. Vendors are increasingly adopting mergers and acquisitions to expand their geographical presence. They are also coming up with innovative technologies to integrate RFID item-level reporting, AM detection, and traffic and video surveillance into one networked connection system.
The global EAS Antennas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on EAS Antennas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall EAS Antennas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Agon Systems
Checkpoint Systems
GEIPL Barcode & RFID
GLOVE TECHNOLOGIES
Gunnebo Gateway
Hangzhou Century
Ketec
Nedap
TAG Company
Tyco Sensormatic
WG Security Products
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
RFID
EAS
Segment by Application
Apparels and fashion accessories
Cosmetics and pharmaceuticals
Supermarkets and large grocery stores
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-eas-antennas-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global EAS Antennas Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global EAS Antennas Forecast & Opportunities 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global EAS Antennas Forecast & Opportunities 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global EAS Antennas Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global EAS Antennas Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global EAS Antennas Forecast & Opportunities 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global EAS Antennas Forecast & Opportunities 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com